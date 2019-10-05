Attempted child abduction in Derry - locals keep man at scene until P.S.N.I. arrive

A man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of attempted child abduction.

Police received a report of a man acting suspiciously towards children at the Old Fort in Strathfoyle at around 4.35pm on Friday afternoon.

A number of residents kept the man at the scene until officers arrived a short time later.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted child abduction and is in police custody.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1382 04/10/19.