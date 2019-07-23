Attempted murder probe: man arrested in Derry released unconditionally

A 42-year-old man arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit in relation to the attempted murder of police at the City Walls on July 11 2018 has been released unconditionally in relation to this.

The man was also arrested in connection with a seizure of fireworks at Chamberlain Street and police said that a report will be forwarded to the PPS in relation to a number of fireworks offences.

The man was arrested in Derry yesterday and had been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning before being released.