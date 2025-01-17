ATV seized in Derry after reports of it being driven dangerously near homes
The PSNI said its neighbourhood police seized the quad while on patrol in John Field Place in Ballymagroarty.
Images of damage caused to grass, close to homes, caused by what, police said, appeared to have been one of these machines, was released by the PSNI.
"When these machines are driven dangerously, at speed, not only are the offenders creating a nuisance in built-up areas, close to people and homes, but they're also putting themselves and others at serious risk of injury.
"Please report anyone riding one of these machines, putting themselves and others in danger, to us immediately. Call us on 101, always 999 for emergencies or submit a report via https://orlo.uk/kcjoQ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” PSNI said following the incident on Thursday.