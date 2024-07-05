Audit report says Mobuoy dump in Derry highlights ‘complexity of addressing waste crime’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new audit report says the Mobuoy dump on the outskirts of Derry highlights the complexity of addressing waste crime in the North.

The Review of Waste Management in Northern Ireland, published on Friday, notes that around 90 per cent of the waste produced in the North is not being robustly monitored, and this will create considerable challenges for future waste management planning and forecasting.

In a section in waste crime the Comptroller and Auditor General, Dorinnia Carville, refers to the Mobuoy dump on the banks of the River Faughan.

“A recent example, which had considerable media coverage, is the illegal waste site on the Mobuoy Road in County Derry/Londonderry. The site is believed to be one of the biggest illegal waste sites in the UK or Ireland.

"The Mobuoy site highlights the complexity of addressing waste crime. The NIEA has carried out extensive site investigations and monitoring, completed and published a detailed quantitative risk assessment of the site.

“A Remediation Options Appraisal process has been completed and published. This work underpins and informs the remediation strategy for the site which has been developed in draft.

“The NIEA is preparing to consult on this strategy. In the meantime, a comprehensive ongoing Environmental Monitoring Programme is in place for the site,” Ms. Carville’s report states.

The report notes a delay in the publication of a new Waste Management Strategy by DAERA. The previous strategy was published in 2013 and set the policy framework until 2020. A new strategy was originally due by the end of 2023 – a 2024 publication date has yet to be confirmed.

Ms. Carville said: “Effective waste management is a critical part of modern society. As Northern Ireland moves towards its target of Net Zero by 2050, optimising waste management practices is even more important.

"The new Waste Management Strategy will play a pivotal role in these efforts , requiring clear and measurable ambitions and performance targets.