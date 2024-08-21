Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An axe and four telescopic batons were recovered by the PSNI when they pulled over a car in Derry on Tuesday evening, it has been revealed.

The weapons were recovered by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Tactical Support Group after they carried out a routine traffic stop in the city. A man was arrested following the discovery.

"Upon speaking with the driver it soon became apparent that the illegally tinted windows were the least of their worries. From inside the vehicle officers seized four telescopic batons and an axe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The driver was arrested for possession of offensive weapons and taken into custody. The driver was later released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement following the seizure.

The police force have released images of the five weapons seized following the traffic stop in the city on Tuesday evening.