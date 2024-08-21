Axe and batons seized by PSNI TSG in Derry after routine traffic stop

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Aug 2024, 13:27 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 13:28 BST
An axe and four telescopic batons were recovered by the PSNI when they pulled over a car in Derry on Tuesday evening, it has been revealed.

The weapons were recovered by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Tactical Support Group after they carried out a routine traffic stop in the city. A man was arrested following the discovery.

"Upon speaking with the driver it soon became apparent that the illegally tinted windows were the least of their worries. From inside the vehicle officers seized four telescopic batons and an axe.

"The driver was arrested for possession of offensive weapons and taken into custody. The driver was later released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement following the seizure.

The police force have released images of the five weapons seized following the traffic stop in the city on Tuesday evening.