Axe and batons seized by PSNI TSG in Derry after routine traffic stop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The weapons were recovered by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Tactical Support Group after they carried out a routine traffic stop in the city. A man was arrested following the discovery.
"Upon speaking with the driver it soon became apparent that the illegally tinted windows were the least of their worries. From inside the vehicle officers seized four telescopic batons and an axe.
"The driver was arrested for possession of offensive weapons and taken into custody. The driver was later released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement following the seizure.
The police force have released images of the five weapons seized following the traffic stop in the city on Tuesday evening.