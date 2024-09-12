Bail for Derry man accused of shouting ‘speak English, this is Ireland' at Romanian customers in Turkish barber shop

A customer accused of shouting at two Romanian nationals in a Turkish barbers to ‘speak English, this is Ireland’ was only trying to get in on a joke, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Cahill Seamus Doherty claims he was just engaged in banter with the other men at the premises in the centre of Derry.

The 47-year-old, of Brookview Glen in Eglinton, denies a charge of disorderly behaviour over the incident on August 22.

The defendant was granted bail but he was banned from going near the Turkish barbers located in the Diamond area of Derry city centre.

A previous court heard Doherty that was arrested after the owner informed police he had entered the premises in an apparent drunken state.

As the defendant was waiting, two Romanian men came in and began talking in their own language.

Doherty allegedly shouted at them: “speak English, this is Ireland”.

He made similar demands when two of the barbers began speaking in their native language, according to the prosecution.

Opposing bail, Crown counsel argued that the incident occurred amid wider anti-immigration tensions.

“This was in the context of ongoing racial hatred that has caused significant distress to people in the community,” she submitted.

Defence representatives countered that Doherty was not given a proper chance to provide police with his version of events.

“He has been in this barber shop five or six times, and during this visit (others) were having some kind of joke,” a barrister said.

“He asked them to speak in English as he wanted to get in on the joke...there was no ill intention.”

It was accepted that Doherty had consumed some alcohol at the time.

Granting bail, Lord Justice Horner said: “The allegations made against him don’t paint a very nice picture.

“Drink must have played a part because (the alleged offence) is totally and utterly unacceptable,” said Lord Justice Horner.

The judge prohibited Doherty from the Diamond area of Derry city centre and stressed: “He is to stay away from the barber shop and not to have any contact with witnesses or the injured party.” ends

