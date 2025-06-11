Ballymena violence: NI Politicians 'strongly condemn racially motivated' disturbances

BALLYMENA, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 10: PSNI officers stand behind armoured police vehicles as protesters throw projectiles and start fires on June 10, 2025 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Political representatives from parties in the Northern Ireland Executive have issued a joint statement expressing their abhorrence at ‘racially motivated violence’ played out on the streets of Ballymena over the past two nights.

The PSNI meanwhile have described how there officers came under attack on Tuesday night as they responded to a second night of rioting and disorder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks in their direction.

"Earlier in the evening, a number of protests took place in areas of Belfast, Lisburn, Coleraine and Newtownabbey. Officers attended to monitor the situation and ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response. In Carrickfergus two bins were set alight and bottles and masonry thrown at police in the Sunnylands area by a group of 20-30 young people at around 8.30pm. In Newtownabbey bins were set alight at the rounadabout on O’Neill Road.

"During the course of the serious disorder in Ballymena, authorised officers discharged a number of Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) and the water cannon was also deployed in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Businesses and homes were attacked and damaged and a number of vehicles were also set on fire in the area.

"17 officers were injured with some requiring required hospital treatment.”

A number of arrests have been made on suspicion of riotous behavious, police said. Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “The mindless violence witnessed over the past two nights in Ballymena is deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable. These criminal acts not only endanger lives but also risk undermining the ongoing criminal justice process led by the PSNI in support of a victim who deserves truth, justice, and protection. “Ironically, and frustratingly, this violence threatens to derail the very pursuit of justice it claims to challenge. Let me be clear: this behaviour must stop. I appeal to everyone involved to cease all further acts of criminality and disorder immediately.

“As with any serious offenders in Northern Ireland, we will pursue those responsible and bring them to justice. We will now begin our investigation of reviewing all evidence gathered, including video footage, and images of the individuals involved will be released to identify offenders.

“Do not throw away your future and do not continue to endanger or intimidate the lives of others.

“To those who have been threatened or affected by this violence: we are with you. You deserve safety and justice, and we will find and prosecute those responsible. Hate-fuelled acts and mob rule do nothing but tear at the fabric of our society—they resolve nothing and serve no one.”

In their joint statement, politicians at Stormont stated: “As Ministers representing every party and department in the Northern Ireland Executive, we strongly condemn the racially motivated violence witnessed in recent days and make an urgent appeal for calm across society.”

"While all of our citizens have the right to engage in peaceful protest, there can never be any justification for the violence that has taken place in recent days, during which residents have been terrorised and numerous PSNI officers injured. We send our best wishes to all of those affected by these senseless acts and thank the PSNI and the NI Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts in ensuring that no one has been seriously injured or worse.

“As an Executive, we work collectively every day to create a safe, prosperous and welcoming Northern Ireland for all. We are urging everyone in our communities to play their part in that effort and reject the divisive agenda being pursued by a minority of destructive, bad faith actors.”

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said: “There is absolutely no justification for the disgraceful attacks we have seen on PSNI officers, and on people’s homes and property.

“This appalling violence and vandalism must cease immediately, and those involved will be brought to justice.

“I pay tribute to the PSNI, and those personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who have worked in difficult conditions over the past few days to keep people safe. “I also express my gratitude to those community leaders who are working hard night and day to bring this disorder to an end, and to seek ways in which their area can thrive, rather than be a site of destruction."