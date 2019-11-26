Banged girlfriend’s head off the wall

A ‘pathetic enough creature’ who banged his girlfriend’s head off a wall and threw a number of punches at her has been sentenced to an enhanced combination order.

Jonathan Philip Coups, of Hatmore Park, was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service and spend two years on probation. As part of the order he is not allowed to develop an intimate relationship without informing his probation officer so they can disclose his offending behaviour.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage on April 20.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the injured party returned home from the shop to find an intoxicated Coups urinating in the living room. He pushed her against the wall and she hit her head off a windowsill, sustaining a head injury, the court heard.

Coups then threw a number of punches at her and a dog kept trying to come between them. The dog was hit during the incident, before Coups damaged a mirror and a vase.

Defence counsel Steven Mooney said his client had been on a ‘revolving door’ in and out of custody and although the ‘attractive option may be to send him straight back to prison it can only be for a short period of time’.

The barrister said Coups is a ‘pathetic enough creature’ who clearly has problems that need dealt with if he is ‘given the kick up the backside he needs to deal with them’.

District Judge Barney McElholm warned Coups if he did not fully engage he would be brought back to court ‘very, very quickly’ and would get an immediate custodial sentence.