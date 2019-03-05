Banned from Carnhill

A Derry man allegedly attacked an ex-partner after breaking into her home armed with a screwdriver, the High Court in Belfast has heard.

Sean Kelly is charged with assaulting the woman and another man at the property in the Carnhill estate.

The 39-years-old plasterer, of Foyle Road, in Derry, faces further counts of burglary and possessing an offensive weapon with intent over the incident on February 24.

Defence lawyers argued that the complaints have been made up because he is now in a new relationship.

Police were told Kelly was refused entry when he arrived at the woman’s home.

She claimed he then went onto a balcony, kicked in a kitchen window and climbed inside.

Prosecution counsel alleged Kelly slapped the woman about the face and pushed her into a bedroom where the assault continued.

“The injured party stated he was holding a screwdriver and as she attempted to disarm him she suffered two cuts to her hand,” the barrister said.

She claimed another man at the property was punched in the face when he intervened.

During interviews Kelly deniedthe allegations.

He said that he had gone to the address to collect his belongings.

Defence barrister Joe Brolly contended that the woman is “unreliable and extremely violent.”

He told the court she was previously captured on CCTV repeatedly striking a prone man about the head.

Submitting that Kelly broke up with her and has now started a new relationship, Mr Brolly claimed the allegations have no supporting evidence.

“They are merely being used as a lever because of the fact he has ended the relationship,” he said.

Granting bail, Judge Brian Sherrard banned the accused from contacting either complainant or entering the Carnhill estate.