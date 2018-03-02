Banned from entering retail parks

A 20-years-old man accused of theft has been banned from entering any retail park in N. Ireland.

Martin Mongan, of Labre Park, pleaded guilty to five charges of theft committed between September 2016 and February 24, this year.

The items stolen include over £2,000 of power washers and tools.There was no police objection to bail subject to a number of conditions.

These include a ban on Mongan entering the Richmond Centre and a ban on him entering any retail park in Northern Ireland.

Mongan will appear in court at a later date.