Baseball bat gang trash car in ‘mistaken identity’ case leaving victim ‘badly shaken’

Police in Limavady are investigating a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the Greystone Park area on Friday, February 3.

Inspector Stephen Burns said: “It was reported that at around 8.15pm, four men, armed with baseball bats, exited a grey Audi car to forcefully smash the windows of a parked red Kia car located at an address.

“We are currently investigating the motive behind this incident, which appears to be a case of mistaken identity."

PSNI appeal

Inspector Burns said the owner of the vehicle does not know why the were targeted.

“Understandably, the vehicle owner and close family have been left badly shaken as a result and can’t comprehend why their vehicle was targeted.

“Police take these reports very seriously and are committed to tackling criminality, to ensure communities can thrive free from this type of intimidation.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed suspicious activity, or who was travelling in the Greystone Park area on this date just after 8pm at the time of the attack, or who has dash-cam footage of Greystone Park which could assist to identify those responsible, to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1899 03/02/23.”