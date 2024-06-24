Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Derry made five arrests following a disturbance in city centre on Friday, in which a BB gun was reportedly discharged in a shopping centre and police were later injured.

PSNI Inspector Craig said that police were tasked to the scene at around 7.15pm following a report of BB/ pellet guns being fired at members of the public in a shopping centre.

“Whilst in attendance, three police officers sustained injuries after being assaulted by a number of people.

“One officer was kicked, whilst a second hand officer’s hand was stamped on, requiring hospital treatment.

PSNI.

“A third officer’s arm was injured after the door of a police vehicle was slammed on it.

“Two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour, and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.

“A teenage boy and a young boy were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, and assault on police.

“All four have been bailed to return for interview at a later date.

“A man in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquires.”

In an update over the weekend the PSNI later confirmed that a man in his 30s has been charged with disorderly behaviour and obstructing police and is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July, 17.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile Inspector Craig said enquiries remain ongoing.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 1460 of 21/06/24.

“Although a BB/pellet gun is legal to sell, purchase and possess, and a firearm licence is not required, owners have a responsibility to use them safely.“The use of BB/Pellet guns in a public place can cause injury or damage to property, which may constitute a criminal offence.

“Police remind anyone who owns one to be responsible because when they are used recklessly they have the potential to cause serious injury.”

Inspector Craig added: “I would also reiterate the message that assaults on police are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.