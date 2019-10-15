Beechwood bomb alert declared a hoax

An overnight security alert in Derry has been declared a hoax.

It began after police received a report of a suspicious object at Beechwood Avenue at about 8.25pm on Monday.

Police said the area was cordoned off after the object was discovered in an alleyway.

“Roads were closed and nearby residents were evacuated from their homes. Roads re-opened and residents returned to their homes shortly after 3am,” said a police spokesman.

“The alert caused considerable disruption to local residents and I would like to thank anyone affected for their patience whilst we worked to ensure their safety.”

Police say a 41-year-old man arrested in connection to the incident is being detained under the Terrorism Act.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan condemned the incident.

She described the area as quiet and residential with “quite a lot of older people”.

“Bringing a device like this into a built up area, I am sick saying it, they are putting lives in danger. Are they going to wait until they kill somebody?” she added.