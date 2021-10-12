Big rise in paramilitary shootings and casualties in Derry with more than Belfast over last year

The number of shootings and paramilitary casualties has increased in Derry.

The district also suffered the largest number of casualties from paramilitary attacks.

A stark new report from the PSNI outlines the number of serious security incidents in Derry/Strabane from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

There were more shootings and casualties in Derry/Strabane than Belfast despite the latter’s larger population base.

“There were 19 casualties of paramilitary style shootings compared to 15 during the previous 12 months. All 19 casualties were aged 18 years or older. Of these 19 attacks, the largest number occurred in Derry City & Strabane (8), all of which occurred between January 2021 and May 2021,” the police bulletin reveals.

The PSNI defines shootings as ‘any shooting incident relating to the security situation and include shots fired by terrorists, shots fired by the security forces, paramilitary style attacks involving shootings and shots heard (and later confirmed by other sources)’.

“Of the 34 shooting incidents in the last 12 months, the highest number occurred in Derry City & Strabane (11 shootings) followed by Belfast (9) and Causeway Coast & Glens (8). Belfast saw the greatest decrease in the number of such incidents in the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months (from 18 to 9). Conversely, Derry City & Strabane saw the greatest increase in the number of shootings year-on-year (from 5 to 11).”

Police have released details of the number of bombing incidents by district. This data included all incidents where a ‘bombing device explodes or is defused’.

If a device is found that is not complete or armed, then it is recorded as a ‘find’ and not as a bombing, police advise.

According to the PSNI there were seven bombing incidents during the last 12 months across the north compared to 22 during the previous 12 months.

“Causeway Coast and Glens saw the highest number of bombing incidents (five) in the last 12 months, compared to none in the previous 12 months. Belfast and Derry City and Strabane each experienced one bombing in the last 12 months, down from 10 and three in the previous 12 months respectively,” the report states.

Derry and Strabane also accounted for the highest number of arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, once again more than Belfast.