Birmingham drug accused remanded

A Birmingham man has appeared in court accused of distributing drugs in the North.

Nadeem Yasin, of Hodge Hill Road, Birmingham, is charged with conspiracy to supply class A, B and C drugs, including Cocaine, Ketamine, Pregabalin and Xanax.

The 38-year-old is further charged with possessing, concealing and converting criminal property.

All the offences were allegedly committed between May 1, 2018 and January 8, this year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday that police conducted an operation in Birmingham in April last year, and four people were charged with a series of offences.

It is alleged these people were online drug suppliers distributing drugs into the North.

The court was told that as part of that investigation a large number of parcels were intercepted which were destined for post codes in the North.

An investigating officer said the main hub of distribution was a company called UKPS in Birmingham, of which Yasin was a director.

She said police have surveillance of Yasin at the UKPS premises in the company of one of the defendants in the 2019 case who allegedly places a large packet of drugs in his car, before taking them to a post office.

The officer told the court police are also in possession of special delivery receipts in respect of some parcels, and others were intercepted.

She said that not all the parcels were destined for Northern Ireland and during police interview Yasin denies he was sending any here.

The court heard Yasin’s home was searched following his arrest and a ‘drug list’ was allegedly found in the boot of a car.

It is alleged this contained the price of drugs and an average income over a three month period, which came to over £450,000.

His phone was also examined and this allegedly contains 65,000 pages of material for police to examine including a message that he was preparing 50 parcels.

Police opposed bail for fear of further offences and potential interference with the investigation.

Defence solicitor Eugene Burns said his client denies any offences in this jurisdiction. He added this has been a ‘rude awakening’ for Yasin and he does not intend to reoffend.

Mr Burns said there was a £10,000 cash surety available if the court was prepared to grant bail.

The application was refused and Yasin was remanded in custody until February 6.