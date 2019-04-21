Bishop Dónal McKeown says Derry 'uncomprehending' in homily yards from Lyra McKee's adopted home

The Bishop of Derry, Dónal McKeown, delivering his Easter homily yards from the adopted home of the late Lyra McKee in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower, said there remains a sense of disbelief in Derry.

"Our beautiful building lies just yards from the house where the murdered journalist Lyra McKee and Sara Canning had decided to make their home," said Bishop McKeown.

"On Good Friday this whole community stood uncomprehending at the foot of a Cross. So, on this Easter morning, we gather with deep sadness in our hearts and without any simplistic message about the Resurrection.

"But we gather with faith in a God who can write straight on crooked lines – and for whom love is always stronger than hatred," said the Derry prelate.

The vast majority of people in Derry did not want to rerun a "past built on guns and hatred".

"This Easter morning, we call to mind all those who have died cruelly and we remember, in particular, Lyra McKee.

"We pray for all those who are heartbroken at the tragic loss of Lyra.

"As the dead have slipped through our fingers, we pray trust in the Risen Jesus they will be at peace and we will find peace at their passing," said Bishop McKeown.