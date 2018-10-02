Bit a police officer and claimed he had AIDS

A man who bit a police officer on the leg, claimed that he had AIDS and laughed, a court has heard.

Forty-years-old Noel David Quigley was jailed for three months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is currently serving a sentence for unrelated offences.

Quigley, of Shipquay Street, pleaded guilty to further charges of disorderly behaviour and causing damage to a police cell on June 16.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police spoke to Quigley during the early hours of the morning in the Foyle Embankment area of the city.

He was highly intoxicated and became aggressive, shouting at passing members of the public and telling the officers to ‘f**k off’.

An ambulance was called and paramedics examined the defendant.

However, he became violent towards both paramedics and police and was arrested.

As Quigley was being transported to the police station he bit the officer on the leg, breaking skin and drawing blood. He then claimed he had AIDs and laughed.

Whilst in the police cell, Quigley defecated and smeared it over himself and the cell.

Defence counsel Jonathan Longman told the court that his client is a chronic alcoholic who ‘turns into a different human being’ when he drinks.

He said it was an ‘unsavoury incident’ but as soon as Quigley sobered up he apologised for his actions and confirmed that he did not have AIDS.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said ‘this was appalling behaviour’.