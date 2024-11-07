Bogside pipe bomb attack condemned as 'disgraceful' by elected members at meeting

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have condemned a recent pipe bomb attack on a Bogside home as “disgraceful”.

It follows and incident on Monday evening, in which the device was thrown through the window of a house on Limewood Street and exploded.

At a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, independent councillor Gary Donnelly said the victims were elderly people who “had their homes attacked in a very traumatic way”.

“That was completely wrong and reckless,” he added. “These people are not alleged to have done anything in any way.

Bogside. DER2126GS - 062

“It’s important that the [council] express solidarity to the victims of a terrible event, they have done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said the attack was “absolutely disgraceful”.

“It was shocking,” she said. “There is no place for attacks in the home and there is no excuse for it no matter what.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said he was previously the target of an attack, but took “a fair amount of responsibility for it” due to his role in local government.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly.

He concluded: “But it’s widely accepted that the people attacked last night have done absolutely no wrong whatsoever, were quietly sitting at home, and the windows literally came in round them.

“That must have been completely out of the blue and terrifying for them.

“The people of Limewood Street and the wider Bogside have been through enough, these days are long gone, and the sooner whoever was involved in this attack realises that and moves on the better.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter