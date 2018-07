A former bookkeeper has admitted fraudulently obtaining £155,000 from her father-in-law’s company.

Siobhan Downey, of Glenabbey Drive, Derry, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by abuse of position.

The 41-years-old admitted that between December, 2013 and October, 2015 she wrote unauthorised cheques and made unauthorised transfers to herself and others from Kevmar Precision Engineering Ltd.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 13 for a probation report.