Bottle of money burgled from church

A bottle full of cash has been stolen from a church outside Strabane.

Police are investigating the burglary at Christ Church, Urney, which is believed to have occurred sometime between midnight on May 19 and midnight on May 23.

A bottle containing a sum of money was stolen from the church in the Bells Road area near Clady.



Constable McGuinness is appealing to anyone who has information about this to contact police in Strabane on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 641 of 24/05/19.”



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.