Boy (14) crashes car full of teenagers into Co. Derry field in early hours of Wednesday morning - police dogs locate occupants in nearby hedge

There is shock throughout Co. Derry after it emerged a 14 year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle when it crashed into a field in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the Bellaghy area, Co. Derry in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police officers surround the vehicle after it is driven into a field in Co. Derry. (Photo: PSNI)

The PSNI were carrying out routine anit-burglary patrols when they attempted to stop a car.

The driver refused to stop and crashed the car into a field a short while later.

All of the occupants exit the vehicle and attempted to hide from police however when additional officers and police dogs arrived at the scene the teenagers were found hiding in nearby fields and hedges.

"The driver turned out to be a 14 year-old with the rest in the car of a similar age," said PSNI.

"Think about that for a second, a 14 year-old ripping about the roads with his mates packed into the car at 3:00am.

"Thankfully we aren't dealing with multiple fatalities this morning," added police.