Boy (15) charged with criminal damage by police investigating ‘sectarian-motivated’ graffiti

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 11:38 BST

A boy has been charged with causing criminal damage to a building after a graffiti incident in Derry that is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

Police investigating criminal damage to premises on Spencer Road on May 21, have charged a male teenager to appear before Derry Youth Court on June 17.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the offence of criminal damage.

The incident was reported on May 22, and relates to graffiti on a building which is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

