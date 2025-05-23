Boy (15) charged with criminal damage by police investigating ‘sectarian-motivated’ graffiti
A boy has been charged with causing criminal damage to a building after a graffiti incident in Derry that is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.
Police investigating criminal damage to premises on Spencer Road on May 21, have charged a male teenager to appear before Derry Youth Court on June 17.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the offence of criminal damage.
The incident was reported on May 22, and relates to graffiti on a building which is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.