Boy, 15, is accused of attempted murder after hatchet incident

A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder and a string of other offences after an 18-year-old man was struck by what police believe to have been a hatchet during an “incident” in Limavady.

The boy, 15, is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court later today, as is an 18-year-old man accused of attempted grevious bodily harm with intent.

The charges follow an incident at a property in the Coolessan Walk area of Limavady during the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, December 28). An 18 year old male sustained an injury to his upper body after he was struck by what is believed to have been a hatchet during the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, attempted intimidation, two counts of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of assault on police and resisting police.”

The spokesperson continued: “An 18-year-old male has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted intimidation, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a class B controlled drug.

“They are both expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today, Friday 29 December. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”