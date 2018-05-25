Breached bail by contacting officer’s wife

A man accused of drugs offences breached his bail by sending a ‘Facebook friend’ request to the wife of a police officer, a court has heard.

Gareth Dunn, of Otterbank Road, Strathfoyle, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Cocaine, possessing Cocaine with intent to supply and simple possession of the Class A drug.

The 21-years-old is further charged with possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, fraud offences and theft. He is also accused of motoring offences on March 3.

Dunn was granted bail with a condition that he does not use or possess a mobile phone, SIM card or any internet enabled device.

An officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court that the defendant sent a friend request from his Facebook account to the wife of the investigating and arresting officer in the case last weekend.

He said the breach is ‘pretty strange and extremely concerning’ and the ban on mobile phones and internet enabled devices is an ‘extremely important condition to reduce the risk of offending.’

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client accessed the internet in a library and sent the ‘friend request’ because he wanted to tell this particular officer he was ‘sorry for causing him so much trouble.’

He added that Dunn is currently receiving treatment and if he is remanded in custody it would ‘disrupt’ it.

Dunn was released on bail until July 26.