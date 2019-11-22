Breached bail conditions by attending friend’s wake

A 30-year-old man breached his bail by attending the wake of a friend who passed away recently.

John Paul Harkin, of Rathmore Park, is currently on bail accused of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage on June 1.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard Harkin breached his bail by returning home after his curfew.

An investigating officer told the court police were concerned about the defendant committing further offences.

The officer added that there had been another breach of bail on Hallowe’en night.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client accepted the breach.

However, he told the court there were ‘unique circumstances’ surrounding the breach.

Mr Quigley said that Harkin was attending the wake of his friend who had died recently.

The solicitor said the defendant returned home some twenty minutes after his curfew.

Referring to Hallowe’en, Mr Quigley said that Harkin had been looking after a small child and a dog.

He told the court the fireworks set the dog off barking which upset the child.

Mr Quigley said Harkin had gone outside to stop the dog barking and that led to the breach.

District Judge Barney McElholm said while there was a breach he was not going to revoke bail. He released Harkin on continuing bail until November 28.