Breached bail with Mother’s Day outing

A man accused of assaulting his mother admitted breaching his bail conditions by taking her out for Mother’s Day.

Sean Martin Jackson is accused of breaking his mother’s arm by slamming a window shut on it.

The 35-years-old, of Bawnmore Place, Strathfoyle, faces one charge of causing grievous bodily harm on November 25, last year.

He was released on bail and banned from having any contact with his mother and banned from consuming alcohol.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that on March 10 police were called to the alleged injured party’s home because Jackson was kicking and banging at the front door. He was also intoxicated.

An investigating officer confirmed that Jackson’s mother has made a withdrawal statement. However, she added the initial complaint was recorded on body worn camera and the complainant has allowed police access to her medical notes.

Opposing bail, the officer said the proposed bail address is too close to the alleged injured party and there are concerns Jackson will commit further offences.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said his client admits breaching bail by taking his mother to Coleraine for Mother’s Day. The solicitor said the defendant believed the case was over because his mother had withdrawn her statement. He said Jackson was banging at the door because he had left his house keys behind.

Jackson was re-released on bail with additional conditions of a curfew and electronic tag to appear in court again later this month.