Breezeblock attack on Derry family ‘thuggish and cowardly’ - Tierney

SDLP Derry Councillor Brian Tierney has said that a family has been forced to leave their home in Derry after it was attacked with a concrete block in the early hours of this morning.

Colr. Tierney condemned those responsible and has urged anyone with information to bring it to the police so the culprits can be apprehended.

Speaking after the attack on the family in the Galliagh area of the city on Tuesday morning, he said: “At around 2.30am this morning a family was awoken after a concrete block was thrown through their window in the Fergleen Park area of the city.

“This was a thuggish and cowardly attack carried out under the cover of darkness, designed to terrorise ,people in our city.

“The family have now been forced to leave their home out of fear for their safety.”

Colr. Tierney said he has been working with the affected family throughout today to secure alternative accommodation.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area this morning to come forward to police. Those responsible for this attack need to be caught and should face justice,” he said.