Brexit Terror Plot: PSNI suspect Continuity IRA planted bomb designed to explode on board ferry at same time UK left EU on Brexit Day

The PSNI has confirmed an explosive device attached to a lorry was designed to explode on a ferry at around the same time the United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, 2020.

Assistant Chief Constable George Clarke gave a press conference in Belfast on Thursday afternoon during which he also confirmed the device was "viable".

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable, George Clarke, pictured during Thursday afternoon's press conference. (Photo: Presseye)

"On Monday, a call was received by a media outlet and that call contained substantially more detail [than the first call received on Friday January 31]

"That call gave us the detail of a commercial haulage company and it indicated that a device had been left on a vehicle or on a trailer connected to that company.

"And the intention had been for that device to explode at or around the time the United Kingdom left the EU," confirmed Assistant Chief Constable Clarke.

An explosive device was discovered by the PSNI attached to a vehicle at Silverwood Industrial Estate, Lurgan, Co. Armagh.

A PSNI officer pictured at the location where the explosive device was discovered attached to a lorry. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The PSNI also confirmed the vehicle did not leave the industrial estate.

"These bombs are made by terrorists and at a standard which cannot guarantee any form whatsoever safety.

"Had this vehicle and device left the yard it was exposing people on public roads at busy times and in busy places to huge levels of risk.

"These people are absolutely callous and reckless in what they have done.

PSNI officers search for evidence close to where the explosive device was discovered. (Photo: Pacemaker)

"We believe the terrorists responsible are CIRA (Continuity Irish Republican Army)."