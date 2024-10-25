Brother of murder victim Concepta Leonard calls for more action on domestic abuse at council meeting

The late Concepta Leonard, who was murdered by her ex-partner in 2017.

A Derry & Strabane councillor has spoken of the murder of his sister Concepta Leonard by her ex-partner Peadar Phair in urging more concerted action against domestic abuse.

Derry City and Strabane District Council members agreed that the council must encourage victims of domestic abuse to come forward.

At a Full Council meeting on Wednesday, October 23, Sinn Féin councillor Fergal Leonard reminded members that the 16 Days Campaign, an annual campaign challenging violence against women and girls, will be running from November 25 to December 10.

Councillor Leonard said that, since the killing of his sister in 2017 by her ex-partner, there had been 42 domestic abuse-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

“That really is a staggering statistic in a short time,” he said. “And I would say that the PSNI response to domestic violence is improving.”

“But one of the issues is confidence in actually reporting domestic abuse, and I believe men have a crucial role to play in this, to remove the scourge on our society.

“So whatever we can do to encourage women and girls to report any issues that they are suffering from, there are people there wanting to help.”

He continued: “The council has promoted the 16 Days Campaign before so I’m encouraging councillors to get involved with various groups across our city and district, who are promoting awareness of domestic violence, and see what we can do all together.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said all violence and misogyny was 'deplorable', but was concerned that young people in the district would not come forward due to a lack of confidence in the PSNI.

He said: “The Council carried out a Good Relations activity and 82 percent of young people said the PSNI weren't doing enough when it came to gender-based violence, while 84 percent said that they don't trust the police.

“There should be a place for a judicial system and a police force tackling crime and criminality, but unfortunately we live in a flawed system and they need to be doing more to tackle this.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said: “To put on the news and hear of more incidents of women being the victims of domestic violence week after week, this can't be the norm.”