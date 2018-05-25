Brothers accused of sex offences

Two brothers have appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The brothers, aged 49 and 48, cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant.

They are both charged with committing an act of gross indecency with a girl on a date between January 1, 1985 and December 31, 1987.

The men are also accused of indecently assaulting the girl.

Both men were released on bail and prohibited from having any contact with the alleged injured party.

They will appear in court again on June 27.