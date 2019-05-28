BSMC stands with the Ballymurphy families

The Bloody Sunday March Committee (BSMC) has urged those who can to travel from Derry to Belfast on Thursday to show solidarity with the families of the vicims of the Ballymurphy massacre.

Several BSMC members attended the inquest into the British Parachute Regiment, 1st Battallion, led slaughter of 10 innocent victims in West Belfast over three days in August 1971.

An 11th man later died from a heart attack as a result of being attacked by soldiers conducting the atrocities.

BSMC member Betty Doherty said: “Given our own experiences of the Bloody Sunday Inquiry here in Derry and given the stress and strain we know the Ballymurphy relatives are currently under we felt it was important for us to show our support by travelling to Belfast and standing shoulder to shoulder with them.”

The inquest has been sitting for over 60 days and in that time, it has heard evidence from over 100 people, including civilian witnesses, former senior members of the Parachute Regiment and also from rank and file soldiers of that regiment who participated in the para operation in Ballymurphy.

Ms. Doherty said: “Just like the relatives of all those murdered by the Paras here in Derry the Ballymurphy families have had to struggle long and hard to get to this point in their long campaign and we feel this small act of solidarity lets them know that people in Derry stand with them.”

The BSMC has asked people to travel to the Laganside Courts in Belfast this Thursday to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ballymurphy families who lost their loved ones at the hands of the same regiment that gunned down 13 people in Derry five months later.

Ms. Doherty said: “Now as the inquest moves towards its conclusion and expectations and pressure are inevitably heightened on the families we would ask people in Derry to travel to Belfast with us next Thursday, May 30, and show their support for them in their calls for truth and justice.”