‘Bull Park’ closed due to vandalism

A local councillor has condemned those who forced the temporary closure of the popular Jon Clifford-Bull Park this week.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said she was disappointed to learn that Derry City and Strabane District Council had had to close the park in the Moor following vandalism to one of the slides.

Councillor Logue said: “I was very disappointed to learn that the play park has had to close so that repairs can be carried out on a slide that has been vandalised.”

She said the park was surrounded by housing and was a popular amenity for children living in the area.

“This is a great facility right in the heart of the community and the last thing we want to see is wanton acts of destruction like this taking place,” said Colr. Logue, condemning those behind the criminal damage.

“Its hoped that this facility can be opened as soon as possible once the repairs are carried out,” said Colr. Logue, who represents the Moor District Electorial Area.