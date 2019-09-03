Buncrana man admits driving while disqualified

A Buncrana man who admitted driving whilst disqualified has been released on bail.

Eoin Doherty, of Mulberry Avenue, Buncrana, pleaded guilty to a total of nine driving offences committed on August 31.

The charges include having no insurance, driving whilst disqualified, no test certificate and having defective tyres and exhaust system on the vehicle.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically through Eglinton and up and down the Clooney dual carriageway on Saturday afternoon.

Police on patrol in the area observed the defendant’s vehicle as he overtook them on the dual carriageway.

The court heard he revved the engine as he went past and police noticed a defective headlight.

Doherty’s vehicle was stopped and police checks revealed he was a disqualified driver.

During police interview the 22-year-old made full admissions to all the offences.

He remained in police custody over the weekend as there was no suitable bail address.

Defence solicitor John Fahy said his client does have an address in the city where he could reside whilst on bail. However, he said Doherty was keen for the case to be resolved as quickly as possible.

District Judge Mark McGarrity said that if he dealt with the case immediately it would result in a custodial sentence.

The judge adjourned sentencing until October 11 for a probation report and released Doherty on his own bail of £500 to an address approved by police.