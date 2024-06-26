Burglars smash window and steal alcohol from Derry’s Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burglars smashed a window and stole alcohol from Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin during an overnight raid on Tuesday.

Management at the Irish language hub expressed sadness after the attack.

"Unfortunately, the Cultúrlann was broken into last night [Monday] during the night. A window was broken in at the entrance, and stock was stolen from the bar.

"We are upset and sad that it happened to our building, but we are relieved it wasn't worse and we want to thank everyone who helped us today,” the Great James Street arts centre posted via social media.

Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy urged anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.

The Foyle MLA said: “The community is shocked and appalled to learn that Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Great James Street has been damaged by vandals overnight.

“Staff turned up for work this morning to find that windows on the building had been smashed.

“This centre is a pillar of our city that is used by everyone, it is a hotbed of local music, talent and culture and a school where children and adults of all ages go to learn Irish.

“There is no place for this reckless destruction. I will be in touch with the PSNI this morning and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward immediately.”

A fundraising page has been established to help raise money for repairs.

Management stated: “There will be costs with the repairs and with efforts to strengthen our security. As a charity, we rely on donations to do those things. If you are able to donate any amount, we would be grateful.”

