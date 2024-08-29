Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burglars have stolen a gas tank from a property in Derry.

Police said they are investigating the report of the burglary in the Ardmore area.

It was reported on Wednesday, August 28, that a gas tank was discovered stolen from the property on Rushall Road.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish when this occurred. Police urged anyone with information, or who is offered a similar item for sale in suspicious circumstances to call 101, quoting 1359 28/08/24, or make a report via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.