Burglars steal gas tank from property in Ardmore area of Derry
Burglars have stolen a gas tank from a property in Derry.
Police said they are investigating the report of the burglary in the Ardmore area.
It was reported on Wednesday, August 28, that a gas tank was discovered stolen from the property on Rushall Road.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish when this occurred. Police urged anyone with information, or who is offered a similar item for sale in suspicious circumstances to call 101, quoting 1359 28/08/24, or make a report via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.