Burglars target two commercial premises in Derry city centre

Burglars have targeted two commercial premises in Derry city centre in what police believe were related incidents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating reports of the breaks-in which occurred during the early hours of Wednesday, March 19, are appealing for witnesses.

Both incidents are believed to have occurred at around 5am at businesses in the Carlisle Road area, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are at an early stage and officers are working to establish what occurred and what, if anything, was stolen.

PSNI

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that a window was discovered smashed at one of the businesses targeted, while a door at the other business was reported as being damaged during the reported break-in.

A line of enquiry being pursued by investigating officers at this time is that both of the incidents in the city centre on Wednesday were linked, the PSNI said.

Police at Strand Road are keen for any potential witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Craig is appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at around 5am and who noticed any suspicious activity to report it, adding: "This appeal includes taxi drivers or drivers in the area making deliveries as well as anyone with dash cam footage from around this time.

"If you have information which may assist with our enquiries we'd ask you call us on 101, or submit a report using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"

Members of the public can also contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/