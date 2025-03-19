Burglars target two commercial premises in Derry city centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burglars have targeted two commercial premises in Derry city centre in what police believe were related incidents.

Police investigating reports of the breaks-in which occurred during the early hours of Wednesday, March 19, are appealing for witnesses.

Both incidents are believed to have occurred at around 5am at businesses in the Carlisle Road area, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are at an early stage and officers are working to establish what occurred and what, if anything, was stolen.

PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that a window was discovered smashed at one of the businesses targeted, while a door at the other business was reported as being damaged during the reported break-in.

A line of enquiry being pursued by investigating officers at this time is that both of the incidents in the city centre on Wednesday were linked, the PSNI said.

Police at Strand Road are keen for any potential witnesses to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Craig is appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at around 5am and who noticed any suspicious activity to report it, adding: "This appeal includes taxi drivers or drivers in the area making deliveries as well as anyone with dash cam footage from around this time.

"If you have information which may assist with our enquiries we'd ask you call us on 101, or submit a report using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"

Members of the public can also contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice