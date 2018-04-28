Burglary accused has 247 previous convictions

A man with almost 250 previous convictions has been refused bail due to concerns he will commit further offences.

John Patrick McGilloway, of no fixed abode, is accused of commiting three burglaries at commercial premises in September, last year.

The 35-years-old is also charged with driving offences, relating to an alleged incident on May 27, 2017.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations that McGilloway enetered a chemist and a barbers shop in Northside Shopping Centre and stole chash and prescription medication.

It is further alleged he broke into the Wolf Bar and Grill and stole cash.

An investigating officer told the court there was identification evidence linking McGilloway to the alleged burglaries and forensic evidence linking him to the the driving offences.

He said the defendant was on licence at the time of the alleged offences and police have concerns he will commit further offences.

The officer added that the Gardai also wish to speak to McGilloway in relation to two burglaries in Donegal within the last year.

He added that police also have concerns the defendant will interfere with witnesses.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said his client has been in custody since September last year. He said the last breach of bail committed by McGilloway was more than six years ago.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers refused bail and McGilloway will appear in court again at a later date.