Burglary alert in Amelia Earhart Park

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has warned residents about ensuring that their belongings are safely secured following another spate of burglaries, she stated that she has become aware of a suspicious vehicle being seen in the local area prior to a number of break-ins in both Oakbridge Park and Amelia Earhart Park.

Councillor Duffy said: “People should ensure that they don’t leave bikes or other valuable items in sight of opportunist thieves.

“These individuals are scoping out areas to look for easy targets, people should secure their property and not make it easy for these criminal gangs.

“This is always a very frightening experience for residents and if anyone is unsure of how they can secure their home they can get in touch with either myself or Shantallow Teamworks who will carry out a home safety check.

“Residents should also report anything suspicious that they notice, such as strange vehicles or people in the area and look out for each other. Good neighbours are invaluable and are key to putting a stop to these criminal gangs.”