Burning of Ireland and Palestine flags on bonfire branded 'naked display of sectarianism' by Derry MLA

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has described the burning of Irish Tricolours and Palestinian flags on a bonfire in the Fountain at the weekend as ‘despicable’.

The Foyle MLA said: “The bonfire in the Fountain area at the weekend was a naked display of sickening sectarianism that should be long consigned to the past. “Burning Irish Tricolours and the flag of a nation currently experiencing genocide and starvation is a clear attempt to stoke division and tension among local people. The Foyle MLA said that unionist politicians should show “consistency” and “strong leadership”, and “join me in calling this despicable behaviour out for what it is”. “These scenes,” Mr Delargy added, "once again reinforce the need for regulation of all bonfires to end the illegality and hate-fuelled behaviour associated with them.”