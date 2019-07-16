Call for Council action over fly-tipping on rural roads around Creggan Estate

The illegal dumping of rubbish on rural roads around Creggan has been condemned by a local Councillor.

Sinn Féin’s Tina Burke spoke out after a large amount of wood and other materials was discarded at the side of the Glassagh Road.

Colr. Burke said the matter was brought to her attention by a number of concerned constituents.

She branded the indiscriminate fly-tipping “disgraceful”.

“This large amount of wood must have been transported to the area in a lorry or a van,” she said.

“A lot of what was dumped looks like the contents of an old building that has been cleared out and other left-over building materials.

“I would appeal to people to desist from this practice immediately and have a bit of respect for the local community and the environment.

“I would also call on the Council to take action against anyone involved in this type of dumping.

“Creggan is not a dumping ground and this type of behaviour should not be tolerated,” added Colr. Burke.