Call for vandals to leave dual language signage alone after reinstatement

Sinn Féin Councillor Fergal Leonard has called for dual language signage to be left alone following the re-instatement of the signage that had previously been removed from the Slieveboy Road/Bóthar an tSleibhe Bhuí by vandals.

The Sperrin Councillor said: “I am very grateful to people in the area for raising the matter of the removal of dual language road sign with me and for Derry City and Strabane District Council for once again replacing it.

Councillor Fergal Leonard with reinstated signage at Slieveboy Road/Bóthar an tSleibhe Bhuí.

“Regrettably, this sign at the junction of the Longland’s Road has been removed on previous occasions.

“Bi-lingual signs are a powerful means of giving expression to the rich historical, linguistic and cultural heritage and topography an area in an inclusive way.

“Language threatens no one but enriches us all.