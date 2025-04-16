Calls for full transparency and disclosure from Irish Government following Omagh bombing disclosure agreement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Irish Government must meet with the Omagh families to ensure it cooperates fully with the inquiry into the Real IRA car bombing that killed 29 people on August 15, 1998, a local MLA has said.

Sinn Féin MLA for West Tyrone Nicola Brogan was speaking after the Irish government agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in relation to co-operation with the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

The MoU committed to establishing ‘a mechanism of engagement with the Inquiry; fully assisting the Inquiry; ensuring that the co-operation given to the Inquiry by the Government of Ireland is lawful; and putting in place the most effective possible arrangements to help the Inquiry's work’.

It added, however, that the MoU was ‘not based on bilateral international conventions or treaties' and that the participants recognised that 'there is not mutuality between the Inquiry and the Government of Ireland, and accordingly the accession to any request for assistance is a matter solely within the grant of the Government of Ireland and not mandated or prescribed by any international law, treaty or convention'.

The aftermath of the Real IRA car bombing that killed 29 people on August 15, 1998.

Any disclosure the Irish Government said would be subject to review and redaction.

Following its publication on Tuesday Ms. Brogan said: "These grieving families have campaigned for justice for decades with dignity and determination.

“They deserve full transparency and disclosure about the killings of their loved ones. That is why it is important that all relevant material and documentation be made available to the Inquiry team in a timely manner.

“As per the family’s request, representatives of the Irish government should meet the families as soon as possible to reassure them of their full co-operation with the Inquiry.

"It is vital that the Omagh families receive truth and justice for their loved ones.”

Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan confirmed on Tuesday that he had signed an MoU with the Chairman of the Inquiry, Alan Turnbull on matters relating to the disclosure of materials to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry. The MoU was authorised at a meeting of the Cabinet.

This, he said, reflected the Government’s decision in July 2024 to assist the Inquiry ‘to the extent that is permissible under the Constitution and laws of the State’.

He said the Programme for Government reiterates the previous Government’s commitment stating that we will “play our full part in legacy processes… including facilitating and supporting the Omagh Inquiry.”

Last year Mr. O’Callaghan’s Fianna Fáil party’s General Election manifesto promised to ensure that ‘our Government and State agencies co-operate fully with the newly established Omagh Inquiry’.

Minister O’Callaghan said: “The signing of this agreement with the Chairman of the Inquiry is an important step forward in delivering on the Government’s commitment to facilitating and supporting the work of the Inquiry. That is in the best interests of the victims’ families and survivors.

“I want to acknowledge and thank the Inquiry for their commitment to finding a means of navigating the legal complexities in the relationship between Ireland, as a sovereign state, and an inquiry established under the laws of another sovereign state.

“The agreement provides transparency in relation to how the Government will fulfil its commitment and provides a clear framework to guide Departments and their agencies who may hold materials potentially relevant to the work of the Inquiry.

“My Department is already managing requests for materials from the Inquiry and engaging with relevant agencies, including An Garda Síochána.

“The need for any further action to be taken by the Government in the course of, or following the conclusion of the Inquiry, will be kept under review.”

Secretary to the Inquiry Sam Hartley said: “This formal agreement between the Inquiry and the Government of Ireland marks a significant step forward in allowing the Inquiry access to material, information and assistance from the Government and agencies in Ireland.

“Agreements of this nature are not commonplace in Inquiries. On behalf of the Inquiry, I express my gratitude to the Government of Ireland for its repeated commitment to assist the Inquiry.”

The MoU outlines the arrangements for the provision of information and materials from the Government of Ireland and its agencies to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry. A central point of contact will be established in the Department of Justice (Ireland) to handle all requests for information.

The MoU also outlines the process of disclosure of Irish State materials to the Inquiry’s Core Participants.

The Inquiry will continue to discuss further cooperation with the Government of Ireland, such as taking evidence from witnesses from the Republic of Ireland.

Oran Doherty, aged 8, Sean McLaughlin, aged 12, James Barker, aged 12, Fernando Blasco Baselga, aged 12, and Rocio Abad Ramous, aged 23, were among the 29 people and two unborn children who died when a Real IRA car bomb exploded in Market Street in Omagh at approximately 3.10pm on August 15, 1998.

Oran and Sean were from Knockalla Drive in Buncrana. James was originally from England but was living in Buncrana at the time of the atrocity. Madrid-natives Fernando and Rocio were staying in Inishowen during the summer of 1998.

Donemana toddler Breda Devine was only 20 months old when she was killed in the bombing. She was in Omagh with her late mother Tracey on the day of the bomb blast to get shoes for her uncle’s wedding at which she was to be flower girl the following week.

Tracey was seriously injured in the attack but survived. She passed away in February of this year.

Julia Hughes, aged 21, had lived in Derry for six years before moving to Omagh, where she was killed in the explosion.