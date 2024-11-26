Car and motorhome damaged by vandals in Castlederg area
A car and motorhome were badly damaged by vandals outside Castlederg early on Monday morning.
The PSNI have released images of the damage reported at 9.40am on Monday.
Significant damage was caused to a vehicle parked in Drumnabey Park in Spamount.
It was reported the bodywork of the white motorhome and its windscreen were badly damaged sometime overnight, possibly around 6.20am on Monday.
The PSNI have asked people to call 101, quoting 355 of 25/11/24, provide information online at https://orlo.uk/Iu7zq or contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or https://orlo.uk/2ecUO