Three men arrested in relation to a report of a car failing to stop for police in the Waterside of Derry on Friday last have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The men, aged 23, 22 and 20 years old were arrested by police investigating the incident in the Clooney Road area.

PSNI Inspector Craig said: “At around 11pm, it was reported that a white BMW was driving erratically at the junction of the Ardlough Road and the Carnmoney Road area of the city.

"The vehicle, which was described as being in a dangerous condition, then made off from police and was later discovered crashed and abandoned a short time later in a field in the area. It is believed that three males made off from the car following the incident.

“Officers subsequently detained the males and following a search of the vehicle, it was reported that a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were located by police.

“One man aged 20 years old was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and various motoring related offences. Two men aged 23 and 22 years old were also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.”

All three men were taken into police custody at the time.

In an update over the weekend a PSNI spokesperson said: “Three men aged 23, 22 and 20 years old arrested in relation to a report of a car failing to stop for police at the Clooney Road area of Derry/Londonderry on Friday 21st June, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Police said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.