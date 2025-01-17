Car destroyed in suspected Derry arson attack leaving owner shocked and distressed
Police are investigating the vehicle fire in Campion Court in Top of the Hill that was reported at 6.55am on Friday, January 17.
Both police and NIFRS attended the scene of the blaze which has completely destroyed the vehicle.
No injuries were reported, however, the owner of the vehicle has been left shocked and distressed by what occurred, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
Enquiries are ongoing into what is being treated as arson at this time and police appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or has relevant footage from the area from between 6.50 and 6.55am to call 101, quote reference 217 of 17/01/25.
Alternatively, submit a report via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, police said on Friday morning.