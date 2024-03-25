Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The theft came to light after a burglary was reported at a house in Bracken Gate in Strabane on Sunday morning, March 24.

The house had been entered and the keys to a white Audi Q7, registration DG7 0BZO, were taken sometime between 12:30am and 1am. Working with An Garda Síochána, the vehicle was later found on a remote forest road, near Lough Hill Bog, in the vicinity of Ballybofey. The Audi had been stripped of its engine, wheels, doors, bonnet and boot.Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division made this appeal."This was a well-planned and organised theft and we're appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in Bracken Gate between the times mentioned to get in touch. We're also appealing for sightings of the Audi Q7 or any dash cam footage from the Strabane/Lifford area around 1am yesterday morning,"

"We also want to hear from anyone who is offered parts for sale, similar to those stripped from the Audi, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 413 of 24/03/24."A report can also be made online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or Crimestoppers, which can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.Police urged all vehicle owners and householders to do all they can to secure their homes and property.Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "All it takes is minutes, sometimes just a few seconds, for a criminal to pounce on an opportunity to steal from you. That could be a door left unlocked, an open window or a handbag or set of car keys left in open view. Store belongings such as car keys in a secure place, well out of view, and easy reach of criminals. Do not to leave keys in an unsafe place (such as under doormats or flower pots), check who is at your door before opening and remember not to leave cash or valuable items on display.

The Audi Q7, which was stripped of its parts and found in Donegal.