Car swerves erratically across lanes of traffic on busy Derry road
A car swerved erratically across lanes of traffic on a busy main thoroughfare in Derry on Monday police have confirmed.
Police are appealing for information or dash cam footage regarding a blue Lexus IS200 which was reported as swerving across lanes and driving erratically on Monday, April 29, 2024 at about 7pm from Skeoge Road towards Culmore Road Roundabout.
Officers at Strand Road have urged people to ring 101 quoting the police reference RM24028018 if they believe they can assist police.