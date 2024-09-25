Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a security alert which led to residents being evacuated in Carnhill, are appealing for information and witnesses.

The alert followed a report to police at approximately 10.45pm on Tuesday September 24, of what were described as 'loud bangs' in the area. It was also reported that a number of vehicles had been damaged.

A public safety operation was implemented with several homes evacuated. Residents were allowed to return home in the late morning/ early afternoon on Wednesday.

Detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation and as they work to establish what caused the damage, one line of enquiry, at this time, is that two viable pipe bombs had been left in the area.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "From our enquiries so far, it has been established that at least three vehicles have been damaged. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

“We're appealing to anyone with doorbell, CCTV or dash cam footage which may assist our enquiries to get in touch. We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two males in the area prior to, around or just after 10.35pm acting suspiciously."

Detective Sergeant Ballentine added: “We appreciate the disruption this has caused, in particular to residents who had to leave their homes late last night. We want to thank everyone impacted for their understanding and co-operation.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1791 of 24/09/24. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/