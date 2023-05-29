Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney as well as five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday on January 30 1972.

The Public Prosecution Service has recommenced proceedings against the former soldier charged in connection with events on Bloody Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resumption of the case followed a review which was carried out as the result of a recent Divisional Court ruling last year.

Soldier F is accused of the murder of William McKinney and Jim Wray.

Prior to this proceedings against Soldier F which were put on hold by the PPS in July 2021.

At Friday's hearing in front of District Judge Ted Magill a prosecution barrister argued that the issue of hearsay evidence should be left to any trial judge and not decided upon at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that there was case law that hearsay evidence should be admissible 'if it is in the interests of justice.'

The prosecution argued that in this case, while statements made by other soldiers could not be used against them, their evidence could be used as hearsay against F.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The hearing was told that in their statements to Widgery, both Soldiers G and H gave evidence that 'F opened fire on civilians'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soldier G said he was working as a pair with Soldier F and that after entering Glenfada Park he claimed he saw gunmen with rifles.

He said he fired three shots and 'F fired at the same time.'

The barrister said this was 'a clear statement F fired at some of the civilians.'

In his evidence to Widgery, the first inquiry into Bloody Sunday, Soldier H said 'F was firing beside me and I saw both men fall.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As regards Soldier H the hearing was told that he said Soldiers F and G were in front of him entering Glenfada Park and he saw F firing.

The hearing was told that Soldier G was dead but that Soldier H was still alive but that there was little point in trying to compel him to give evidence.

The prosecution barrister claimed that Soldier H would in all likelihood refuse to give evidence or would not give truthful evidence on the basis he could incriminate herself.

He said that if he did give evidence he would have to be given 'a self incrimination warning.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told 'it is unrealistic and fanciful to think he would rely on any other course of action'.

The court heard that in this case the hearsay evidence had passed 'the interest of justice gateway' and Judge Magill was urged not to make a ruling better left to a trial judge as to what was admissible and what not.

The prosecution barrister said there were 'multiple accounts' allegedly from Soldiers G and H linking F to the shooting in Glenfada Park.