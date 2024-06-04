Case against former Derry press officer charged with sex offences adjourned

By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Jun 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 12:31 BST
The case against a former press officer charged with sex offences has been adjourned at Derry Crown Court until the end of July with the court being told that it is 'almost at the point of resolution'.

Michael McMonagle (42) Limewood Street in Derry is charged with 13 counts of sexual communication with a child on dates in 2020 and 2021 and two counts of attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

When the case was mentioned on Tuesday in front of Judge Neil Rafferty KC a defence barrister, Dean Mooney, told the court that extensive discussions had taken place and the case was almost resolved.

He said that a few details needed to be 'ironed out' but added that the defendant had received 'unfortunate news' about a family member and asked for an adjournment.

Judge Rafferty adjourned the case until July 30 but said that there were 'expectations as to what will happen that day'.

McMonagle was released on continuing bail.