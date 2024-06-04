Case against former Derry press officer charged with sex offences adjourned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The case against a former press officer charged with sex offences has been adjourned at Derry Crown Court until the end of July with the court being told that it is 'almost at the point of resolution'.

Michael McMonagle (42) Limewood Street in Derry is charged with 13 counts of sexual communication with a child on dates in 2020 and 2021 and two counts of attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

When the case was mentioned on Tuesday in front of Judge Neil Rafferty KC a defence barrister, Dean Mooney, told the court that extensive discussions had taken place and the case was almost resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that a few details needed to be 'ironed out' but added that the defendant had received 'unfortunate news' about a family member and asked for an adjournment.

Judge Rafferty adjourned the case until July 30 but said that there were 'expectations as to what will happen that day'.